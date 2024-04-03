Prosecution proposes 10-15 year sentences for James and Jennifer Crumbley

article

The prosecution proposed that the parents of the Oxford High School shooter each be sentenced to 10–15 years in prison.

"No sentence this (c)ourt can administer will fix the damage caused by the Oxford High School shooting on November 30, 2021," Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast said in two separate memos to the judge on Wednesday, recommending 10-15 year sentences for James and Jennifer Crumbley.

Separate juries in Oakland County found both James and Jennifer Crumbley guilty of four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting, one count for each student their son killed.

Both juries concluded that the negligence of James and Jennifer contributed to the shooting, according to the prosecution. It was further determined that the parents ignored signs that their son was a danger to others, and would shoot someone.

The Crumbley parents "failed to exercise even the smallest measure of ordinary care," Keast wrote.

The high-profile trials of the Crumbley parents followed years of evidence gathering, motion hearings, and anticipation after county prosecutor Karen McDonald chose to go forward with bringing charges just days after the mass shooting.

The Oxford school shooter is currently in prison after being handed down a life without parole sentence last year.

James and Jennifer are both scheduled to be sentenced on April 9.