James Crumbley's trial continues after emotional day of testimony from Oxford High School victim, detective

More testimony is expected Friday in James Crumbley's involuntary manslaughter trial.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

On the first day of testimony, Molly Darnell, a teacher who was shot by James's son at Oxford High School, took the stand to recount the moments she came face-to-face with the shooter. She described the whole afternoon of Nov. 30, 2021, at times in tears, and showed where she had been struck by a bullet.

"He was aiming to kill me," she testified.

Another witness called to testify Thursday was Edward Wagrowski, a former Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective, who responded to the school in the midst of the shooting.

MORE: Officials say James Crumbley made threatening statements from jail

As the court day wound down, it was also learned that James had allegedly been threatening people from inside the Oakland County Jail. The prosecution asked for his communications to be limited, and Judge Cheryl Matthews approved that request.

What is James Crumbley charged with?

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by his son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

A jury found his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of the same charges in early February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.

James Crumbley's trial so far

Read recaps of each day of testimony below:

