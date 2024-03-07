James Crumbley Trial: Opening statements to be delivered this morning in Oxford school shooting case

James Crumbley's trial will begin with opening statements Thursday morning after a jury was seated Wednesday.

FOX 2 plans to stream the entire trial. Court is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m.

The trial comes after James's wife, Jennifer Crumbley, was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Oxford High School shooting, which was committed by their son. James faces the same charges.

Jurors for James's trial were asked some of the same questions that Jennifer's jury pool was asked, with a bigger focus on mental health during James's selection process. Question topics included guns, parental responsibility, mental health, and what "access" means to those picked for the bench.

Who are the jurors?

Nine women and six men make up the 15 people selected for the jury. Only 12 will deliberate with three selected at random to be alternates.

At least 10 of the jurors have kids and several own firearms. Even more grew up with firearms or have experience in a home that had guns.

The jurors' ages range from 25 to 64 years old.

Man - Unmarried and with no kids who works in IT and has seen brief headlines about the Oxford shooting case. He had few opinions about guns Man - Art director at an advertising agency who is single, no kids, and likes to hunt. He owns a rifle and a shotgun and stores them in a closet Man - Nurse practitioner who is married with two kids Woman - A foster parent with three kids. Woman - Part-time dental office worker with two kids who is married. Woman - Stay-at-home mom with two kids and a third on the way. Her husband works as a social worker Woman - Former personal trainer and widow who used to own her own gym. Man - Machinist with two kids who is married Man - Data analyst whose wife works in advertising and has two sons. Likes to hunt Woman - Teacher who used to teach in elementary grade students and now teaches music. Neither her nor her husband grew up with guns Woman - Married with two kids and owns firearms. They raised a child who struggled with mental illness Man - Residential trash worker who grew up around guns in Upper Peninsula. He told the court he didn’t want to be "buckless yooper" when he went hunting as a kid. He doesn't follow the case, but his wife did Woman - Retired registered nurse who never had any kids but helped parent her nephew due to her sister’s mental illness Woman - Full-time telecom expense management company employee who grew up in a family of hunters Woman - Human Resources employee at a community health organization. She has dealt with mental health struggles in her family

What is James Crumbley charged with?

James Crumbley is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one count for each student killed by his son at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.

A jury found his wife, Jennifer Crumbley, guilty of the same charges in early February. She will be sentenced on April 9.

What did James Crumbley do?

James Crumbley is accused of buying his son the gun used to kill four people and injure others.

His son pleaded guilty to all charges against him and is now in prison. During his plea hearing, he admitted that he gave James the money to buy the gun.

During Jennifer's trial, she testified that the gun was her husband's responsibility; she said she was not comfortable with guns and was not involved in handling or buying it. She also testified that James had hidden the gun before their son took it to school.

The parents are also accused of ignoring concerns about their son's mental health.

Witnesses called by the prosecution during Jennifer's trial described a meeting between the Crumbley parents and school officials the morning of the shooting. The parents were called after violent drawings were discovered on their son's schoolwork.

During this meeting, a school counselor told the parents to get their son mental health help as soon as possible and recommended that they take him home from school. However, the parents chose not to take him home.

What kind of sentence is James Crumbley facing?

Involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison in Michigan. The court does have the discretion to do consecutive sentencing, which, due to the four counts, would be 60 years. However, the maximum he could get will likely be 15 years.