Jean Kay's Pasties closing shop in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after 47 years

Jean Kay's Pasties in Marquette is closing after 47 years.

Owner Brian is retiring at the end of the year, giving customers a few more months to get their pasty fix before the doors close for good.

(Photo: Jean Kay's)

Jean Kay's will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

If you can't make it to the Upper Peninsula, pasties can be ordered for delivery until Dec. 12. Order pasties here.