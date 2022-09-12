Jean Kay's Pasties closing shop in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after 47 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Jean Kay's Pasties in Marquette is closing after 47 years.
Owner Brian is retiring at the end of the year, giving customers a few more months to get their pasty fix before the doors close for good.
(Photo: Jean Kay's)
Jean Kay's will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 31.
If you can't make it to the Upper Peninsula, pasties can be ordered for delivery until Dec. 12. Order pasties here.