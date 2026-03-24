Jeffrey Epstein survivor to share her story in Ann Arbor

The Brief An Epstein survivor will be sharing her story in Ann Arbor next week. Jena-Lisa Jones says Epstein was a monster who took away her and her friend's innocence at 14-years-old. She will speak on Thursday next week at the University of Michigan.



A survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse will share her story in Ann Arbor in the coming days.

Jena-Lisa Jones is her name and FOX 2 spoke with her earlier on Tuesday. A week later, she’ll be in Ann Arbor, talking about her ongoing fight for justice.

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"I think a lot of people need to know is that he knew what he was doing in the control aspect," Jones said. "And making it seem like even going into the room at first, you know, you seem like it’s going to be a normal massage, even at 14 that shouldn’t be normal, but it seems that way. And then you can see the power dynamic just in the eyes, the facial expressions. And it’s of one wanting to see that terror in you."

Jones says it was all about power. She describes Jeffrey Epstein as a monster who took away her and her friend's innocence at 14-years-old at his home in Florida.

She’s spoken about her journey publicly a number of times in the past.

On April 2, she will talk about it at the University of Michigan Ann Arbor at the ‘Take Back the Night’ event, put on by ‘STARS,’ Standing Tough Against Rape Society. Even though Jones says she’ll be speaking mainly to college students and survivors,

She’s got a message for parents too.

"Don’t ever think that it can’t be your child," Jones said. "Good home, bad home, in the middle. You know, it’s the same thing when you look at drugs. Don’t ever think that it can’t be your child. Educate. Talk about it. Don’t make it this thing that you can’t speak about in your home. Teach them right from wrong. Teach them the signs. Teach them how older people will manipulate you. And it could be as simple as ‘Oh, you want a video game.’ Those are things. Those adult people should not be doing things like that. So education is key."

What's next:

The event is Thursday next week at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. If you would like to learn more, you can do so by tapping here.