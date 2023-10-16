Judge denies Oxford High School shooter's parents' request to attend son's sentencing

article

The parents of the Oxford High School shooter cannot attend his sentencing, a judge ruled last week.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are currently in jail, wanted to be at the Dec. 8 sentencing. Their son could spend the rest of his life in prison without the chance of parole for the deadly Nov. 30, 2021 school shooting.

The Crumbleys could be allowed to watch the hearing online in jail, assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said.

James and Jennifer are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each and have been incarcerated since December 2021. They are accused of buying their son the weapon used in the shooting and failing to address his mental health concerns.

When their son pleaded guilty to all charges against him last year, he admitted that he gave James money to buy the gun.

Defense attorneys have argued that whatever the parents did might have been considered bad parenting, but it was not the cause of the deaths, and they want the case thrown out because they aren't responsible for the actions of their son.

However, the Michigan Supreme Court recently denied a request to hear the case, allowing for it to move forward.

The Crumbley parents' trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 23, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

