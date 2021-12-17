Judge denies request for State Rep. Jewell Jones' bond restrictions to be removed

Jewell Jones’ attorney previously tried to get the case thrown out, claiming police didn’t have probable cause to arrest him for driving drunk.

The judge didn’t buy that argument. Jones rejected any plea deals and the prosecution said Friday they have now revoked all deals - so now the case goes to trial.

"I’m just looking for my day in court," Jones said. "These days you know you get tested in the court of public opinion sometimes."

Jones is out on bond but has a lot of restrictions after multiple violations. Today he and his lawyer asked for conditions to be included and some restrictions removed.

His attorney asked if the judge would remove an alcohol tether and instead submit to random testing. He also asked if his client could move around his district, talk with constituents and maybe do some independent contractor work.

The judge said no.

Currently, the Democrat state rep has a curfew of 9 p.m. can only go to church, his job, and treatment.



"The bond was appropriate, the conditions seem to be working. I’ve had no bond violations since I put those in place," the judge said.

Jones wasn’t happy about the Judge’s decision to essentially keep bond conditions the way they are.



"I would be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed. I would still like to see my family for the holidays," he said. "At least I’m not still in prison anymore. Although I might not be in person with everyone, I can still communicate with them on the phone and do my very best to at least be, a little be closer to them."

"I still do believe in the system. I believe that it works. So hopefully we can see this thing through, and all the facts will come out, all the evidence will come out. And when I have my day in court, justice will be served."

The judge is allowing Jones to meet at his attorney’s office to prepare his defense for trial, which is currently set for February 22nd, after a settlement conference.

Attorney Byron Nolen said Jones had some issues with the charging cord for a tether, but he remedied it and had issues with automatic payments. With all his legal woes, Jones got one pat on the back from the judge for dealing with those issues well.

The saga has played out publicly as he told us outside of court Friday. His arrest has been depicted on deputy videos from a veritable variety of angles showing Jones being taken into custody along I-96 in Livingston County

He was charged with resisting or obstructing and driving drunk but Nolen suggested that despite everything the public can see, there’s a lot we can’t.

"I sent some pictures of injuries.. there’s a different camera that shows the angle everything happen after the takedown, since you weren’t able to see that on the video we had.

"We submitted pictures. The pictures don’t tell the whole story of what happened."