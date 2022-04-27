Judge to make decision on release of man exonerated for rape after Detroit police surprise announcement

article

A man who was wrongfully convicted 15 years ago on kidnapping and rape charges was expected to be released from prison last week. All attorneys were present and the judge was set to exonerate him, until a Detroit police officer presented new information and delayed his freedom.

Terance Calhoun pleaded no contest to kidnapping and sex crimes in 2007, but new evidence points to a different suspect. Not only did it cast doubt on Calhoun's involvement, the DNA fully exonerated him after 15 years in prison. Last Thursday, he was expected to be a free man but a judge delayed that freedom when she acknowledged an unprecedented conversation.

She says a Detroit police officer came to her that morning with a binder full of what he described as evidence.

"Whether or not this information that the officer may or may not have, cannot be disregarded to ensure that we arrive at an accurate conclusion," the judge said.

The judge adjourned the release until Wednesday, April 27, leaving CIU Director Valerie Newman and Calhoun's attorney Mike Mittlestat outraged at the police officer.

"This is highly inappropriate for the Detroit Police Department to go behind the prosecutor's back and go directly to the court," said Newman.

The decision is expected to happen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and FOX 2 plans to stream it live on this page. Check back at 1 p.m. for a live player below.

The details of what was presented to the judge was not released. However, Mittlestat released a statement that the State Appellate Defender Office had reviewed the information and it is ‘nothing new’ and has been investigated.

"I’ve never seen that happen before and all my years of practice," said Mittlestat.

Back in 2007, investigators believed Calhoun sexually assaulted one teenager and attempted to sexually assault another teen in Detroit's Brightmore neighborhood. After years of investigating, the CIU and Middlestat both determined Calhoun was innocent.

"Our analysis of the DNA evidence excluded Mr. Calhoun there was a very suspicious ID and there was descriptions of the suspect that did not match Mr. Calthoun's description," said Mittlestat.