JuJuan Parks sentenced for DPD officer's killing, two other murders

The man accused of killing a Detroit police officer and two other victims was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison.

JuJuan Parks shot and killed DPD officer Rasheen McClain in November 2019. He was later linked to two other murders that happened just days before the officer's murder.

Judge Christopher Blount told Parks his spirit was now "eternally tied" to the spirits of the three victims he killed.

"Sir you definitely engaged in behavior where you took more from society than you gave," Blunt said. "In particular for Mr. Rasheen McClain, Mr. Nathaniel Lloyd, and Mr. Dontez Calhoun, sir."

McClain was responding to a call about an armed man who broke into a Detroit home on Nov. 20, 2019 when the individual began shooting. Police pursued the suspect, later identified as Parks, before striking him in the arm.

He was charged with 16 counts, including murder and three counts of assault with intent ot murder.

After his arrest, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office charged Parks with the murders of Nathaniel Lloyd, 34, and Dontez Calhoun, 31.

Parks agreed to a plea deal in which he pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, in exchange for a dismissal of other charges. The agreement was reached with consultation of the victims' families.

During Wednesday's court hearing, the prosecutor led a statement from McClain's wife, who called him a "thug killer worthless piece of garbage with a gun."

"Because of you, our children won't have a father for kids to look up to," read the victim impact statement from Heidi McClain. "What you did was murder an amazing man who had his whole life ahead of him."