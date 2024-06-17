Juneteenth celebrations in Metro Detroit

Numerous events are planned around Metro Detroit to commemorate Juneteenth, the emancipation of slavery, which is June 19.

Here's what's going on to celebrate:

June 17

Juneteenth: Detroit and the Final Stops of the Underground Railroad - 6-7 p.m. at the Campbell Detroit Library branch

June 18

Juneteenth Freedom Fest - Noon to 6 p.m. at Eastern Market Shed 5

Juneteenth Flag Raising - 5:30 p.m. at Ferndale City Hall

June 19

Juneteenth on the Cut - 2-7 p.m. at the Dequindre Cut

Juneteenth Celebration - 4 p.m. at Oak Park City Hall

Freedom Day - Noon to 8 p.m. at Capitol Park in Downtown Detroit

Juneteenth Concert - 6 p.m. at The Hawk in Farmington Hills

Juneteenth at the Detroit Historical Society - 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Juneteenth Celebration - 3 p.m. at Cenential Commons Park in Royal Oak

Juneteenth Jamboree - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Civic Center Campus in West Bloomfield

Juneteenth Celebration - 1-4 p.m. at Wayne County Community College in Harper Woods

Juneteenth Festival - Noon to 5 p.m. at Wayne State's Keast Commons

June 22

Juneteenth Heritage Day - Noon to 4 p.m. at Nankin Mills Park in Westland