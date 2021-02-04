Junior Achievement to hold virtual career fair for students, educators, and businesses

As students continue to navigate virtual learning, the president of Junior Achievement in the Southeastern Michigan Division, Jason Lee plans a career fair like no other and COVID-style.

High school sophomore Sydney Lee says, "It's that time in your life when you're trying to figure out what you're trying to do and not being in school with that guidance from counselors is kind of hard."

Students, educators, and potential employers can enter the JA Convention Center and will have a chance to explore everything from branding, resume writing, and possible career paths during this program.

There are 12,000 students registered for the program, and more are signing up every day.

"The nice thing about this is that it's not just a one-day initiative. The student will have the opportunity 24-7 to gain access to this program from March 15, 2021, to June 15, 2021, "says Jason Lee.

More than 40 companies have agreed to be a part of the career fair and include businesses in the manufacturing, hospitality, construction, and healthcare industries, to name a few.

Advertisement

"What we want to do is not only have the larger corporations engaged but the small guys, the entrepreneurs, the small businesses because they all need high-quality, talented employees," says Jason.

This program gives companies a chance to find and keep talented youth here in the city and offers kids the opportunity to do their research on different career paths.

Sydney says, "If you don't know what you want to do or you just want to explore different job opportunities, it is a great resource to go to.

Students, schools, and companies can sign up for the career fair at https://www.jamichigan.org/inspiremi.