Justice Bernstein's backlash builds after criticism of fellow justice's hire of former convict

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein will meet with Daryl Woods and a host of other community stakeholders and activists in the coming days.

"My message to Justice Bernstein is that we are better together and we are better than the words that came out of his mouth," said Woods, from Better Together/Nation Outside.

Bernstein's scheduled meetings are a seeming shot at damage control for slamming fellow Justice Kyra Harris Bolden’s pick for a law clerk — a redeemed ex-con turned lawyer in Peter Martel.

"The important thing is, he shot at police officers. How would law enforcement feel, how would the prosecution feel, if they know that one of the key members again, that’s involved in determination of their case, shot at them?" Bernstein said on WWJ-950.

Bernstein told the Detroit News he was completely disgusted by Martel’s hiring, that he’s no longer speaking with Bolden, and that the two justices don’t share the same values.

Martel ultimately resigned.

Bernstein’s comments drew the ire of some lawyers and Michiganders, who saw it as a slight against the first Black woman justice and a man who worked to right his wrongs.

"I was convinced that that man was in lockstep with Justice Bolden and I know what she stands for: She stands for second chances for people like me," said Ronnie Waters from Safe and Just Michigan.

Waters is a former juvenile lifer who supported both Bolden and Bernstein and felt betrayed by the latter’s remarks.

"Comments were completely against everything that I've heard from the man, I thought it was a misprint or something man. It just tore my soul out, man," he said.

Bernstein has since apologized to both Martel and Bolden saying he overstepped the justice’s "hiring process and should not have disturbed her ability to lead her chambers."

He also vowed to work on expanding opportunities in the legal field for those who have repaid their debts to society.

"I think that is good, and like I said, I think actions speak louder than words," said Robyn McCoy.

McCoy heads up the Black Women Lawyer’s Association of Michigan — it’s members supported Bolden’s campaign and later lobbied for her appointment to the state’s high court.

"As lawyers we do, with the judges, we’ve done trainings on implicit bias," she said. "So I think that it would be helpful to see some participation in some implicit bias trainings and things like that by the court."

FOX 2: "What do you want to hear from Justice Bernstein when you meet up with him?"

Woods: "I want to hear deep contrition, when you decide cases it is not just for the police. It is not just for big corporations. But it's for the little man in the community."