Juvenile among three charged in fatal Clawson shooting

article

The Brief Three people, including a 17-year-old juvenile, have been charged for their roles in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Clawson, officials announced. 21-year-old Tylaj Clark Spencer is charged with manslaughter, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and two counts of felony firearms. The prosecutor says the firearm used in the crime was taken from a safe belonging to the juvenile defendant's father.



Three people were charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in Clawson, the Oakland County prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Big picture view:

Tylaj Clark-Spencer, 21, Howell, was charged with manslaughter, receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and two counts of felony firearms. He was given a million-dollar bond.

Joshua Peel, 20, Royal Oak, and a 17-year-old juvenile are both charged with accessory after the fact to a felony. Peel was given a $200,000 cash surety bond.

All three were arrested following a fatal shooting that police discovered Thursday night. The following day, SWAT teams and other officers convened at a home in Royal Oak before continuing to search for all suspects.

According to the prosecutor, the juvenile charged in the case hid the gun and other evidence for Clark-Spencer a few hours after the shooting. The firearm was stolen from a safe belonging to the juvenile's father, the prosecutor added.

The backstory:

On May 22, Clawson Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 14 Mile and Renshaw on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered the 18-year-old victim from Troy with a single gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital. He was pronounced deceased soon after.

Officers reportedly performed lifesaving measures before transferring the victim to Royal Oak Corewell Health William Beaumont Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police report that a witness on the scene provided information about Clark-Spencer and Peel, who fled the scene following the shooting.

Peel was found in Royal Oak shortly after the shooting occurred, and he was taken into custody by the Royal Oak police.

Related article

What they're saying:

The prosecutor said in a news release the shooter should never have had a firearm and those who helped him will be held accountable.

"Gun violence is preventable," Karen McDonald said. "This case is a terrible reminder of how quickly a situation can turn deadly when the wrong person gets a gun."

What's next:

Clark-Spencer and Peel will both appear in court next on June 5 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary exam will take place afterward.