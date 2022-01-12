Juvenile arrested after Saginaw Family Dollar employee shot during robbery

article

A juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with a New Year's Eve robbery and shooting at a Saginaw Family Dollar.

Original Report: $11K reward offered for information about Family Dollar shooting

"Information provided by community members and our continued partnership with Crime Stoppers were integral in identifying and apprehending this individual. Working together to solve these violent crimes makes the entire community safer," said F/Lt. Todd Parsons, the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post commander.

Police said the suspect walked into the store in the 3000 block of E. Genesee Avenue, near Hess Avenue, around 9 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. They shot an 18-year-old worker and fled the scene with money.

The victim suffered serious injuries. She was treated at a hospital and is now recovering at home, police said.

The crime is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 989-385-6844 or Crime Stoppers of Flint at 1-800-422-5245.