Juvenile arrested for groping women in Ferndale

A juvenile is in custody after police say he groped multiple women in Ferndale.

Police said the suspect would bike past the victims and touch them. The first incident happened in July. Other incidents were reported in August and last week.

According to police, another victim came forward Thursday and said the suspect also touched her in July.

"So, we started noticing there is a trend. There are three separate incidents of an individual riding on a bike who's been inappropriately touching females," said Evan Ahlin, with Ferndale police. "He basically passes the female head on and once he identifies them, he circles back around and then grabs them and then flees the scene."

Earlier this week, police released photos of the suspect on his bike and put out an alert to people walking alone to watch for him. He was identified and took into custody Friday.

Charges are pending against the suspect.

"We take these incidents very seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of our community. I commend the individuals who bravely came forward to report these incidents, as their courage has been essential to this investigation. I also want to express my sincere gratitude to our investigators for their diligent work in advancing this case," Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emni said.