Juvenile suspected of killing Boopac Shakur charged in separate felonious assault case

A Pontiac teen accused of fatally shooting the self-described vigilante Robert Wayne Lee was charged in a separate non-fatal shooting nine days earlier.

The 16-year-old was arraigned on a single count of assault with intent to murder after he allegedly shot at someone on Sept. 20. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's office, the same teen fatally shot Lee on Sept. 29 outside a restaurant.

A release from the prosecutor's office said the Sept. 20 shooting wasn't immediately taken to law enforcement. The incident was later reported by the victim's mother who was concerned of suspicious activity potentially involving gangs.

A motive for the Sept. 20 shooting is unclear.

The same suspect is alleged to have killed Lee, who also went as Boopac Shakur. Shakur was known around the community as an individual who participated in sting operations of child predators. That includes one case that led to an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy being charged.

He was gunned down outside Universal Coney Island. The Oakland County sheriff refuted initial reports that he was confronting an accused pedophile before assaulting him. The individual he became heated with was not the individual who shot him, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

According to the prosecutor's office, an 18-year-old who was present during Lee's fatal shooting was also present during the separate Sept. 20 shooting.

"The shooting of Mr. Lee and possible motives for his killing remain under investigation. It is too early to say whether there is any connection between the two shootings," read the release.

The teen's case was designated by the prosecutor, meaning the suspect will be tried as an adult. If convicted a judge will determine whether to sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult, or if he should receive a "blended sentence."