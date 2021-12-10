K-8 students return to classroom for first time since Oxford High School shooting

Some students in the Oxford Community Schools district will be back in school Friday for the first time since the Oxford High School shooting.

Read more Oxford HS shooting coverage here.

K-8 students will have a half day of school on Friday before returning Monday for a full day.

The entire district has been out of class since a student at Oxford High opened fire Nov. 30. A date when high school students will go back has not been set yet.

Related: Oakland Community Health Network provides mental health help after shooting

This return is being called a "soft opening" by the district. It includes grief counseling, meals for families, and trauma response training for teachers.

Teachers received the trauma response training Thursday in preparation for students coming back.

Students are getting back to school as the community continues to heal from the shooting that left four students dead and six others injured. On Thursday, the last hospitalized survivor was moved from the intensive care unit at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-Oakland to a standard hospital room, where she will remain for 4-6 weeks as she continues her recovery.

Advertisement

Also on Thursday, attorney Geoffrey Fieger filed two $100 million lawsuits against school employees, alleging that they knew about threats before the shooting but failed to address them. More lawsuits are expected.