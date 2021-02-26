Duluth Police K-9 shot, killed during ongoing standoff

A K-9 was killed in Duluth, Minnesota during a standoff with a suspect Thursday night. The standoff is still ongoing as of 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The public is being asked to avoid area surrounding the 2300 block of West 4th Street in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

According to the Duluth Police Department, at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a house on the 2300 block of West 4th Street on a report of a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect, a man, had felony warrants and refused to surrender.

K-9 Luna (Duluth Police Department)

Police sent K-9 Luna into the house to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired a weapon, hitting Luna.

Officers returned fire and retreated from the house. They set up a perimeter to contain the scene.

K-9 Luna later died at the emergency veterinary clinic. No officers were injured and police do not believe the suspect is injured.

The suspect continues to be "dangerous, armed and uncooperative," according to police.

The incident is ongoing and police are calling it a "dangerous situation."