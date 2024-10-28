Kamala Harris to Ann Abor crowd's Gaza war protesters: 'I hear you'

A day-long journey across Michigan ended in Ann Arbor for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Governor Tim Walz.

The Democrat duo worked to lock in support from young voters in the shadow of the University of Michigan.

"So Ann Arbor I have a question for you, are we ready to do this? Are we ready to do this? Are we ready to win?" Harris asked the crowd. "And we will win."

But a group of protesters critical of Israel’s war in Gaza disrupted the remarks from the vice president.

Their demonstration was part of ongoing criticism over the Biden-Harris administration’s support for Israel - something Harris took head-on.

"Hey guys I hear you," she said. "On the subject of Gaza, we all want this war to end as soon as possible and get the hostages out. And I will do everything in my power to make it so."

Harris went down her list of the grievances she has with former President Donald Trump and the policies that she says sets them apart - with just eight days to go until Election Day - and a tied race in battleground Michigan.

"While inflation is down and wages are up, prices are still too high," she said. "You know it and I know it. And unlike Donald Trump, who had $400 million handed to him on a silver platter - don’t forget he filed for bankruptcy six times, the great businessman.

"Unlike him, I grew up in a middle-class neighborhood."

Her closing argument - vote.

"Over these next eight days yes we will win, yes we must win, but let’s also approach these eight days knowing our power to build community, knowing our power to build coalitions," Harris said.

College-aged voters we talked with say Harris’ campaign stop in Wolverine country has only electrified campus.

"A lot of people say our generation is apathetic but I think we’re the opposite of that," said Keira Pender. "And I think that we are going to prove that with our turnout in this election."

"I thought it was really empowering," said another student. "This was my first kind of rally so I thought it was really nice to see."

Watch the full speech below:



