Kamala Harris to heckler in Detroit: I’m speaking right now

During a campaign stop in Detroit, where Vice President Kamala Harris was giving a speech at the Michigan Democratic Party dinner, she was heckled by a spectator when she started talking about hostages being rescued in Gaza.

"I’m speaking right now," she said as the heckler yelled something indistinguishable to the news cameras in the room. "I value and respect your voice, but I'm speaking right now."

Harris’ talk about Gaza was not part of her previously released comments but was added to the evening after news of four hostages being rescued.

"Before I begin, I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts," she said."On October 7th, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages" "Thankfully four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today."

That’s when the heckler started shouting and was quickly removed from the room.

The whole exchange was only a few seconds long.

A heckler is removed from a speech in Detroit being given by Vice President Kamala Harris. (Fox 2 Photo by Timothy Robertson) Expand

Actress Octavia Spencer and Sen. Debbie Stabenow gave introductory remarks. Stabenow, who introduced Harris, called Trump the "most dangerous, craziest convicted felon" to ever run for President of the United States.

The speech was held at Huntington Place in Detroit.

In her planned speech, Harris blasted former President Donald Trump, calling him a "cheater," among other things.

"You know why he complains? Because the reality is cheaters don’t like getting caught," she said.

She said that Trump shouldn’t be allowed to run after his recent convictions.

"Simply put, Donald Trump thinks he is above the law," Harris. "This should be disqualifying for anyone who wants to be President of the United States."

Trump's team responded to her comments in a written statement.

"The American People have seen this trial for what it is - a rigged political witch hunt orchestrated by the failing Biden campaign. Vice President Harris' remarks tonight focus on the political persecution because they are failing Michiganders on the issues every single day. Joe Biden is why we cannot afford eggs, milk, and mortgage payments. He's the reason even Michigan is a border state, and why Michiganders are going to lose thousands of jobs to electric vehicles." said Victoria LaCivita, Team Trump Michigan Communications Director.