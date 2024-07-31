article

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Detroit next week as she vies for a promotion when election day rolls around.

The date, time, and location haven't been revealed, but the stop will be part of a campaign plan that includes crisscrossing the United States, her campaign said.

Harris's running mate will join her, though she hasn't announced who that is.

Last week, the Associated Press said Harris was vetting about a dozen possible candidates. That list included Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Whitmer said she doesn't plan to leave Michigan, while another name from the state recently emerged - Sen. Gary Peters.

"I think he would be a good choice," said Epic MRA Pollster Bernie Porn.

Porn noted that Peters is Michigan's lottery czar, a state lawmaker, and he has a record of military service.

"He has a lot of boxes that are checked, in terms of what he brings to the table," he said. "He is not as flashy, but again, there is the notion that he is a work horse and not a show horse."

Harris is expected to announce a running mate ahead of next week's campaigning kicks off.