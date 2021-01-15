Kellie and Ryan Pick 6 on divisional weekend

Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers are three of the best quarterbacks of all time and they're all playing this weekend.

Over course of the next 48 hours, you can win $250,000 or a brand new Ford F150 through the FOX Super 6 app. Here's how.

Predict the right answers to the six questions on this game and you could win $250,000 and a new Ford F-150 truck! It’s that simple. Just download the free FOX Super 6 app to play you could win the grand prize to start the New Year right.

While Kellie Rowe and Ryan Ermanni can't win the money or truck, maybe you can follow their picks and win them yourself. Ryan teed up the questions so what were the picks? Let's dive in.

Here are the six questions:

How many completions will Drew Brees & Tom Brady combine for? The answers are: 0-38, 39-42, 43-46, 47-50, 51-55 and 56+

Kellie: "I absolutely love this match up for Sunday night football and I'm going with the math here. I went and found that Tom Brady is averaging 25 completions per game and Drew Brees is a little bit less than that at 17. And by my calculations that comes out to about 42. This app lets you get real specific so I'm going B - 39 to 42."

Which team will have the most receptions and by how many? Buccaneers or Saints with margins of 0-1, 2, 3, 4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-13, 14+

Kellie: "Okay for this I'm going as well with the Buccaneers because Tom Brady has no lack of offensive weapons to throw to - Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown - he's got his options so he's gonna be from quite a bit so I'm going to Tampa by 7-8."

Which team will have the most rushing yards and by how many? Buccaneers or Saints with margins of 0-5, 6-14, 14-24, 25-34, 35-44, 45-59, 60-79, 80-104 and 105+

Kellie: "I have two words for you on this one and they are Alvin Kamara. Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have Ronald Jones but he's coming off an injury so we just don't know where that's going to end up. I'm going with the saints were rushing. And I'm going with by 34-44 yards."

Which team will have the most receiving yards and by how many? Buccaneers or Saints with margins of 0-9, 10-24, 25-39, 40-54, 55-74, 75-94, 95-114, 115-144 and 145+

Kellie: "All right for this when I am as well going with Tom Brady. He's on fire right now. He's third in the league in passing yards at 4,600. So like I said he's got no lack of targets to throw to. Let's go Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for this one and I said by 55-74."

Which team will have the most punt return yards and by how many? Buccaneers or Saints with margins of 0-5, 6-10, 11-15, 16-20, 21-25, 26-30, 31-35, 36-40 and 41+

Kellie: "This is such a tricky question because you also have to decide how many times the teams are going to punch in the first place. What I found is that the Saints have kind of a star with them in Deonte Harris who is top ten in punt return yards. By that alone I'll go with the Saints and I picked by 16-20.

Choose team to win & by how many points. Buccaneers or Saints with margins of 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-13, 14-17, 18-21, 22-25, 26+

Kellie: "I'll tell you this much. The Saints will not be the Bucs three times in a row - that's hard for any team. Tom Brady has had plenty of time to watch plenty of film. They are so hot right now down in Tampa Bay. I think he's got more to prove. He's got more to prove coming to a new team and just taking them to the month so I'm going Bucs. My final score 31-28 so by 3-4 points."

