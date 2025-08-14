Kellogg's signs deal to remove toxic dyes from cereals

After months of investigation and negotiations, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that WK Kellogg Co. "Kellogg’s" will permanently remove toxic dyes from its cereals.

In a historic legal agreement, Paxton and Kellogg’s signed an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance (AVC), which certifies that the company commits to removing artificial food colorings from its cereals by the end of 2027.

While other companies have verbally committed to removing food dyes, Battle Creek-based Kellogg’s is the first to officially sign a legally binding agreement confirming that it will remove food colorings, according to Paxton's office.

PROTESTERS INSIST KELLOGG REMOVE ARTIFICIAL DYES FROM CEREALS LIKE FROOT LOOPS: REPORTS

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 10: Kellogg's cereal products are offered for sale at a grocery store on July 10, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. In a deal valued at about $3 billion, Italian candy maker Ferrero has agreed to purchase WK Kellogg, the maker of Ke Expand

"Following months of investigating and negotiating, I’m proud to officially say Kellogg’s will stop putting these unhealthy ingredients in its cereals," Paxton wrote in a statement. "The signed AVC demonstrates that Kellogg’s is committed to keeping this pledge, and I commend the company for doing the right thing."

Paxton encouraged other food manufacturers to sign similar agreements to "demonstrate their commitment to helping Americans live healthier lives."

In February, Paxton's office issued a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) to Kellogg’s, and formally announced an investigation in April after the company claimed it would remove petroleum-based food colorings in the U.S., but allegedly did not do so.

Instead, Paxton's office claimed Kellogg’s removed toxic ingredients in Canada and Europe, while continuing to put different types of blue, red and yellow dyes in American cereals.

Kellogg’s markets popular cereals such as Froot Loops , Apple Jacks, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies as "healthy," Paxton previously said.

However, he noted that some varieties contain petroleum-based artificial dyes linked to hyperactivity, obesity, autoimmune disorders , endocrine issues and cancer.

"A critical part of fighting for our children’s future is putting an end to companies’ deceptive practices that are aimed at misleading parents and families about the health of food products," Paxton wrote in a statement. "Artificial food colorings have been shown to have disastrous impacts on health, and in no world should foods that include these dyes be advertised as ‘healthy.’

"There will be accountability for any company, including Kellogg’s, that unlawfully makes misrepresentations about its food and contributes to a broken health system that has made Americans less healthy," he added.

LINK: Get updates and more at foxbusiness.com.