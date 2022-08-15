Kemnitz Fine Candies in Downtown Plymouth reopens under new leadership after owners retire

article

A longtime Plymouth business that closed earlier this year is open again under new leadership.

Kemnitz Fine Candies closed in February when the owners retired. It was purchased by the Collick family in April, and celebrated the reopening Saturday.

Cindy and Everett Smith had been looking for someone to purchase the business after 22 years of owning Kemintz.

The candy shop opened on Ann Arbor Trail in the late 1950s after George and Betty Kemnitz started making candies in their basement.

Kemintz is at 896 W. Ann Arbor Trl.