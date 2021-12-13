Key fob programmer, guns found in stolen vehicle after thieves flee police in Washtenaw County

article

Michigan State Police troopers found a key fob programming tablet in a stolen vehicle early Monday.

Police tried to stop the stolen 2021 Dodge Durango in the area of Jackson and Zeeb roads in Washtenaw County's Scio Township. The vehicle fled but ran off the road shortly after fleeing.

Related News: Armed suspects try to steal Dodge Durango from Madison Heights

The suspects ran away but were arrested. Two of the suspects are being held on charges, while a juvenile was released to his parent. He is expected to be charged, police said.

Advertisement

Inside the stolen vehicle, police found a tablet used to program key fobs for vehicles, two handguns, and two suspected stolen wallets.