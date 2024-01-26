Keyboardist for Detroit rock band Mac Saturn arrested for child porn prior to Fillmore show

article

Newly unsealed documents revealed a member if the rock band Mac Saturn was arrested for child porn federal court records showed Friday,

Farmington man Evan Daniel Mercer, 27, was charged with enticement of a minor; producing and/or attempting to produce child pornography; possessing and/or accessing with intent to view child pornography or attempt to possess with intent to view child pornography, according to documents dated Jan. 23, 2024.

Mercer's band Mac Saturn was scheduled to play at the Fillmore Friday night at 7:30 p.m. The staff at the theater said the show is still on.

The band has released a statement saying that Mercer, a recent addition to the band, is no longer a member.

"We are shocked to learn about the horrifying allegations involving Evan Mercer, a recent addition to the band. We learned about these deeply troubling accusations earlier today and he is no longer a member of the band. Our focus continues to be on our new record, the current tour, and our amazing fans."

The investigation began in September 2023 when Mercer's ex-girlfriend alerted Ferndale police after finding screenshots of Mercer allegedly masturbating with children on the website Omegle. The photos were available because Mercer's cell phone was linked to her laptop when they lived together.

The ex-girlfriend saved the files to a USB drive and gave it to Ferndale police. The FBI Detroit, Oakland County Division then took over the investigation and according to a special agent handling the case, photos showed a man resembling Mercer while a minor was masturbating as messages were exchanged at the bottom of the frame.

On Sept. 27, 2023, Mercer was interviewed by Ferndale police and admitted to taking part in the incidents.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JULY 3: Evan Mercer of Mac Saturn performs at Revolution Live on July 3, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Louis/Getty Images)

"Mercer advised the screenshots were of him on an anonymous website Omegle, masturbating with underage people," the document said. "Mercer explained that in approximately early 2021, Mercer was staying in Dexter, Michigan at a family cottage. Mercer was depressed during the pandemic and began to use Omegle. Mercer

had his microphone off while on Omegle, but he did communicate on Omegle by typing. Mercer took the screenshots sent to him by Witness 1 with his computer.

"Mercer showed the FPD Detectives the screenshots that were sent to him by Witness 1 on his cell phone. FPD Detectives seized Mercer’s cell phone (iPhone 11 Pro

Max) which contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and advised Mercer the phone would not be searched until they obtained a search warrant."

Investigators say they found 15 child sexually abusive material images on the phone showing prepubescent minors and minors involved in sexual activity.

Below are the federal documents. The details involve sexually explicit language and upsetting allegations.