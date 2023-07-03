Kidnapped 2-year-old still missing • Gas prices up • July 4th weather forecast

article

Lansing Police searching for a 2-year-old who was reported to be taken by a 26-year-old man say the suspect kidnapper has been arrested. The missing girl is still missing.

Rashad Trice was taken into custody in St. Clair Shores around 5:50 a.m., hours after an Amber Alert was issued for Wynter Smith, a female toddler.

According to information from St. Clair Shores police, they arrested Trice after he was involved in a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph before colliding with a police cruiser. It started around 4:40 a.m. and lasted around 15 minutes.

The crash sent the suspect to the hospital for injuries while an officer was listed in temporary serious condition. Eastpointe police are also involved in the investigation.

The alert was initially sent around 1 a.m. when Lansing police said they were looking for Trice after he allegedly took Smith over the weekend. They had last been seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 2.

Rashad Trice, 26

The two were traveling in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala and came from the south side of Lansing. The license plate is EJR6098.

Calling it a "very urgent" situation, they asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact police.

With Smith still missing, police have asked anyone who may know where she is to contact officers at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.

864k affected by student loan decision

A recent decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President Biden's plan to relieve $20,000 in student debt will have major ramifications for much of the state of Michigan.

According to the White House, 864,000 residents in Michigan were eligible to receive student loan relief under the president's plan. It was available to anyone earning less than $125,000 a year. At the time, 566,000 fully-approved applications had been issued to loan service providers.

The three justices who dissented argued the states that sued the relief program lacked standing, instead calling them a "classic ideological plaintiff."

However, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the Biden Administration had exceeded its authority in wiping out $400 billion in relief.

Weather looking hot and humid for July 4 holiday

Monday will start damp in the morning with low-lying clouds around and light showers possible until noon.

Temperatures are also starting off warmer in the lower 70s. Today should be a drier day with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s, along with spotty shower chances through the afternoon. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s.

The Fourth of July looks hot and humid with more sunshine through the afternoon! Highs will top out in the upper 80s if not close to 90. The heat looks to continue through Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s with sunshine. Our next front will move in on Thursday with showers and storms likely with this system.

We could see a gusty storm with a severe weather risk on the lower end through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower to mid-80s. We'll cool through the end of the week and remain dry with highs in the lower 80s and low humidity.

Gas prices tick up ahead of Fourth of July holiday

Gas prices rose another couple of cents in Michigan ahead of the Fourth of July holiday. It'll cost drivers about $3.54 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline on average in the state. It's 2 cents less than this time last month but up 2 cents from a week ago.

According to AAA, it'll cost about $53 to fill up a 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

The auto club group out of Dearborn reports that despite demand slipping slightly in the global energy market, oil prices did tip up last week, signaling to the Energy Information Administration that demand may be higher than anticipated this year.

Most Expensive gas in Michigan:

Marquette ($3.59), Metro Detroit ($3.58), and Ann Arbor ($3.58)

Least Expensive gas in Michigan:

Benton Harbor ($3.46), Flint ($3.50), and Grand Rapids ($3.51)

Local economist breaks down coming rate hikes

The world’s largest active bond fund manager is preparing for the possibility of a global recession, if inflation in the US and Europe isn't managed properly by central banks.

A PIMCO manager of massive amounts of bonds is preparing for that "harder landing."

The dream of arriving at a soft landing might not materialize, depending on what happens with interest rates, inflation and jobs.

THE INTERVIEW: Oakland University economist Dr. Michael Greiner talks with FOX 2's Hilary Golston about what central banks across the globe can and can’t do to wrangle inflation, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell promises not to pivot anytime soon.

Daily Forecast

We're looking at some showers in the morning and some sun in the afternoon as the Fourth of July holiday doesn't appear to come with too much of a damper of a weather forecast.

What else we're watching

All highways are back open after torrential rain Sunday afternoon and evening created quite the mess across Metro Detroit. I-75 at I-94 was among the culprits suffering from flooding, making transportation impossible. Wayne State University is releasing one of its baby falcons after he left the nest a bit too soon. It'll unfold at 10 a.m. on top of Parking Structure #6 Jaylin Brazier, the suspect in Zion Foster's murder, will be in court for the first time since his arrest. The defendant, charged with second-degree murder, has a probable cause conference at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Royal Oak Taco Fest continues Monday and FOX 2 will have some of the participating food trucks and tacquerias on air to discuss all their edible goodies that will be up for grabs today. The state of Michigan is getting criticism for its Growing Michigan Together Council. Only one person on the council intended to grow Michigan's population is under 40 years old.

Tips to get anxious pets through Fourth of July fireworks

You may love fireworks, but animal experts insist your pets do not. The sporadic, loud noises and bright lights can be very stressful for your furry friends.

As a result, animal shelters report more pet runaways happen on Independence Day than any other day of the year.

Here are some simple ways to keep them safe and comfortable throughout the inevitable Fourth of July celebrations this weekend into Tuesday.