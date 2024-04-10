Kindergartner suffers head injury on Taylor school bus; dad demands answers

*Warning: The video above shows a graphic photo of the treated injury that the child sustained.*

A kindergarten student suffered a serious head injury while on a bus that was in the school parking lot.

One week later, and the child's father, David Brewer, still does not have any answers regarding what happened to his five-year-old.

"I want to know how it happened. What is on a public school bus that can injure a child? Put a hole in their head?" Brewer asked.

His son, Jack, received six staples to hold together the gash in his head.

All that Brewer knows is that the injury was caused on a parked Taylor School District bus before class on Thursday, April 4, at Eureka Heights Elementary School. Nearly a week has passed, and Jack will still not share what took place.

"When you ask him what happened this day, he says, ‘I don’t want to talk about it.’ With a serious tone – ‘I don’t want to talk about it,'" Brewer said. "Whether it's he's embarrassed because he was horseplaying, and he got hurt, and he thinks he's going to get scolded or something, I don’t know. And it’s not like Jack, Jack is great."

The Taylor School District told FOX 2 that immediately after the incident took place, the bus driver alerted the building principal.

The student was then taken into the school to receive "medical attention," according to a statement from Interim Superintendent, Michael Wegher. "The parents were immediately notified of the incident," an internal report was filed, and "a deeper investigation was conducted as required by district protocol."

A kindergarten student suffered an open-head injury on a Taylor School District bus on April 4, 2024. The child's family still do not know how he sustained the injury.

Jack's parents arrived at the school in just over 15 minutes, and took him to receive further medical attention, according to officials.

"As a school district, the health, welfare, and safety of all of our students is our number one priority. Students are not able to successfully learn unless they are healthy and safe," Wegher said. "I am proud of the quick response of our employees to be able to address the immediate medical needs of a student in need."

However, Brewer disagrees. He was not given an explanation as to how his son sustained the injury, and does not think the school handled the situation properly.

"What can we do to make sure it doesn’t happen again?" Brewer said. "But first and foremost, this is a head injury – and when I walked into the school, he (didn’t) even have a piece of cotton or anything on it at all. It’s an open wound, and blood was still pouring down. They should’ve called 911 before they called me."

District leadership met with Brewer about his son’s injury, and said they are open to having a follow-up discussion.

As for Jack, his father said he can have the staples removed in the next few days.

The most frustrating part about the incident is "that I am having to diligently seek an answer," Brewer said. "He won’t be on that bus with that bus driver (anymore)."