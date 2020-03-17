Kroger hiring for immediate openings at 119 Michigan stores

Kroger Co. of Michigan announced Tuesday the company is accepting applications for immediate openings at 119 Michigan stores in the wake of the coronavirus.

In an effort to help those who may be experiencing layoffs or temporary job loss, the company says there are between 400-500 positions available for a variety of jobs. For the quickest hiring process, apply online at: www.jobs.kroger.com

“With the state’s restaurants and bars closed, many are seeking employment during the present pandemic,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Kroger welcomes applications from friendly, hard-working individuals who will commit to helping us meet customer and associate needs in local communities.”

RELATED: Full list of coronavirus cancellations and closures in Michigan

The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation has also pledged $3 million in hunger relief resources to be sent immediately to areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

A sign is shown at the Kroger headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Our most urgent mission is to be here for our customers when they need us most, and our store, warehouse, distribution, food production and office associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for customers,” said Keith Dailey, Kroger’s group vice president of corporate affairs. “We’re also mindful that the coronavirus pandemic may result in more of our neighbors struggling with food insecurity.”

Advertisement

RELATED: List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

Kroger’s Michigan stores are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.