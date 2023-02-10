Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20

article

Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger.

An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.

The suspect left the store on Monroe Street in a white Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Greenleaf at dgreenleaf@villageofdundee.net.