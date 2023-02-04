2 women wanted after not scanning all items at Livonia Walmart, fleeing when confronted

Livonia police are searching for a pair of suspects who attempted to steal multiple items at Walmart.

Police say the suspects attempted to steal $1,400 worth of merchandise after failing to scan them at self-checkout.

After being confronted by loss prevention, the suspects fled the store and entered a dark-colored pick-up truck, police said.

If anyone can identify the suspects, contact Sgt. Salter at 734-466-2324 and reference case number 23-4920.