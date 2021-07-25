Kwame Kilpatrick gets married at Little Rock Baptist Church

Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his fiancee Laticia Maria McGee married Saturday at an afternoon ceremony at Detroit's Historic Little Rock Baptist Church.

The two tied the knot in front of family and friends at the same church Kilpatrick gave a sermon in nearly a month ago. Several notables were in attendance at the invitation only event which included current Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Kilpatrick made headlines for his meteoric rise a decade ago when he became the person to lead a party in the Michigan legislature. He would then go on to become the youngest Mayor in the history of Detroit.

However, Kilpatrick's fall would be equally as prodigious. He would eventually be convicted of Federal corruption charges. Kilpatrick was sentenced to 28 years in prison but served just 7 before having his sentenced commuted by former President Donald Trump.

According to Reverend Horace Sheffield, Mr. and Mrs. Kilpatrick probably won't live in metro Detroit. Sheffield also added that Kilpatrick was ordained just this past week.