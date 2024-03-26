Lake Michigan off-leash dog beach reopening this spring

article

Dogs can once again run, play, and take a dip in Lake Michigan at the south beach of Kirk Park in West Olive.

Access to the south beach was limited after high water levels and erosion damaged the steps and trail in 2020. These stairs were repaired last year to restore access to the beach.

Beginning May 1, dogs can be off-leash on the south beach.

From May 1 through Sept. 30, dogs are only allowed off-leash on the south beach but must remain leashed on the north beach and trail. From Oct. 1 through April 30, dogs are allowed off-leash on both beaches, but leashes must be used on the trail.

Kirk Park is on Lakeshore Drive in West Olive. In addition to the dog beaches, the park has a swimming beach for humans, picnic areas with grills, horseshoe pits, and more.