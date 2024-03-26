Michiganders would get the first shot at state campground reservations under a new bill proposed last week.

The bill introduced by Rep. Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan) would require Michigan residents at least two weeks to book stays at state park campgrounds, yurts, cabins, and lodges before the reservations are open to non-Michigan residents. The policy would also apply to shelter rentals at state parks.

"It’s great to see so many people interested in camping in Michigan. But some of our most popular parks fill up so quickly that state residents have less than 20 minutes to get a spot before they’re gone," Cavitt said. "There should be perks to living in Michigan. People who pay taxes that contribute directly to the quality of the parks should be able to get first dibs in vacationing to those parks."

Currently, campground reservations for both residents and non-residents open six months in advance. In a press release, Cavitt noted that these campgrounds fill quickly, with one in three available campsites being booked at the beginning of January.

"Camping is supposed to be relaxing. Michigan families shouldn’t have to plan their vacations by huddling around a computer in December and praying for a nice campsite," Cavitt said.

The bill has been referred to the House Natural Resources Committee.