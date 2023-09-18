Expand / Collapse search

Lake Orion police search for hit-and-run driver after crash

By Amber Ainsworth
Crime and Public Safety
Lake Orion police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fled after a crash early Saturday.

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lake Orion police are looking for a driver who fled a crash early Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver four-door sedan hitting a car and running it off the road around 12:40 a.m. in front of Oat Soda on S. Broadway. After the crash, the suspect driver left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-693-8321 or loomise@lakeorionpolice.org. 

