Lake Orion police search for hit-and-run driver after crash

Lake Orion police are looking for a driver who fled a crash early Saturday.

Surveillance video shows the driver of a silver four-door sedan hitting a car and running it off the road around 12:40 a.m. in front of Oat Soda on S. Broadway. After the crash, the suspect driver left the scene.

Read Next: Man charged after fatal pedestrian crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-693-8321 or loomise@lakeorionpolice.org.

Watch FOX 2 News Live