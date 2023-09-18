Warren man charged with fleeing scene after allegedly hitting, killing pedestrian in Madison Heights

article

A Warren man is now facing charges after police say he hit and killed a man in Madison Heights and then fled the scene last week.

Raiyan Chowdhury, 32, is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of 40-year-old Thomas Kiogima Jr. on Wednesday.

Kiogima, who was from Clinton Township, was struck by Chowdhury's Chevrolet Tahoe on Dequindre just south of 12 Mile around 10 p.m., police said.

Chowdhury was later located in Warren and arrested, while Kiogima was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Chowdhury is currently out of jail after posting a $10,000, 10% bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 248-585-2100.

