Lake St. Clair Metropark sex assault: Bond increased for man accused of groping teen

article

The Brief A man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a teen girl at Lake St. Clair Metropark. Abdulnasar Muthana Abdullah Muthana is accused of harassing the girl and two other girls before groping her and forcing his hand into her pants. He was originally given a personal bond, but that was modified on Thursday.



A man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl at Lake St. Clair Metropark over the weekend had his bond increased after an emergency hearing Thursday.

Abdulnasar Muthana Abdullah Muthana was originally given a $50,000 personal bond, meaning that he would be released from custody without posting any money. That was changed to a $50,000 cash or surety 10% bond.

The backstory:

Muthana, 23, allegedly approached three teen girls, ages 14 and 15, at the Harrison Township park Saturday and began harassing the girls. After making sexual gestures at them, he allegedly groped one of the girls, who was 15, and then forced his hand into her pants. He backed off after the victim kicked him in the groin.

When Macomb County Sheriff's deputies arrested Muthana, he allegedly belched, screamed, and spit inside a patrol vehicle. Once at the jail, he allegedly dropped to the floor and refused to stand. After a jail nurse determined he needed a health evaluation, he was taken to a hospital, where he continued to ignore commands and questions. Hospital security eventually had to hold him down, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

After the crime, Muthana was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual assault and given the personal bond. However, Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido requested a motion to modify that bond.

At a hearing Thursday, a judge heard arguments from Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Urban and modified the bond. If Muthana posts bond, he will be required to wear a GPS tether.

"We are committed to protecting our children and our community, and we will take any steps within the law and our jurisdiction to achieve that end," Lucido said.

What's next:

Muthana is due back in court May 27 for a probable cause conference.