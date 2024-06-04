Lakeside Mall free plants is false information, police say

article

Later this month, Sterling Heights' Lakeside Mall will close for good with a new development coming in the next few years. But a recently viral post on social media has Sterling Heights Police on alert and warning: don't show up trying to get plants from the mall.

Sterling Heights Police posted on Sunday that a Facebook post regarding ‘free plants’ from the mall is false information.

"People have been showing up trying to get plants from Lakeside Mall. This information is false. Be sure to verify information like this prior to driving out to locations," the department wrote.

The post came with a screenshot of another Facebook post – that claims people can take whatever free plants they want from the mall:

"Just an FYI for any who still may go to Lakeside, all the plants are real and you can take them. The workers said all them will be thrown out when they close the mall down. Tons of vining pothos and other types. Please be respectful and clean up any messes! Figured I'd let the plant lovers know!"

The screenshot of the post from Sterling Heights Police did not show who originally put up the ‘free plants’ post.

