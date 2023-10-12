Lanes closing on I-75 in Oakland County for carpool lane work next week

Starting Monday, Oct. 16, crews will be closing lanes on I-75 in Oakland County as they work on carpool lanes.

High occupancy vehicle lanes are being added on both sides of the freeway from 12 Mile Road to South Boulevard. Lane closures are needed to add pavement markings and signs.

These lane closures will be done in segments during daylight hours. They are planned to start at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, and the carpool lanes are expected to open by the end of the month.

Once the lanes open, they will operate as HOV, or carpool lanes, between 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. During these times, two or more people must be in a vehicle to use the lanes. Motorcycles, transit buses, first responders, and emergency vehicles are exempt from occupant requirements.

Police will monitor the lanes and issue tickets to drivers violating the HOV rule, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

"Opening these HOV lanes continues MDOT's commitment to modernizing our high-volume freeways," said State Transportation Director Bradley C. Wieferich. "Similar to the Flex Routes on US-23 and I-96, the HOV lanes will improve mobility and make I-75 travel safer."