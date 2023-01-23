Lansing police K-9 tracks armed robber 1 1/2 miles to his home

article

A Lansing police K-9 led officers to the front door of an armed robber Sunday.

Police were looking for the suspect after cash and credit cards were stolen near Washington and Holmes. K-9 Rocky was able to find the suspect's trail and followed it for 1 ½ miles to the suspect's home.

Read Next: Mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking in Lake Lansing

Officers found the suspect and stolen items inside the home. The suspect, who also had an illegal handgun in his pocket, was arrested.