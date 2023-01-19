Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking

article

A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing.

Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to murder charges.

The Meridian Township Police Department said officers were called to Lake Lansing around 9 a.m. that day because two people, Powers and a 4-year-old boy, were in the water after their kayak overturned. Meridian Township Fire Department personnel removed them from the water and discovered that the boy was not breathing.

First responders tried to save him and transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Read more stories from around Michigan here.

The murder charge was issued last week, and Powers was arrested without incident Wednesday. She is being held at the Ingham County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 517-853-4800.