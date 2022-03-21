Lapeer couple killed in Oakland County crash

A Lapeer couple died in a crash Monday morning in Oakland County.

Michael Scott Clyne, 48, was driving his Pontiac Grand Prix north on Ortonville Road, north of Rattalee Lake Road, in Independence Township when he crossed the centerline and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head-on at about 10:45 a.m., authorities said.

Clyne and his wife, 47-year-old Nicole Ann Clyne, were pronounced dead at the scene. Both victims were wearing seat belts, and drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors, authorities said.

The driver of the Jeep, a 64-year-old Ortonville man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.