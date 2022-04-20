Large amount of meth, fentanyl seized in Belleville drug bust

article

A 40-year-old suspect was arrested in a massive drug bust in Belleville Tuesday, according to the Michigan State Police.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the residence, seizing 435 grams of methamphetamine and 104 grams of fentanyl. Several firearms were also taken by authorities.

MNET was assisted by Van Buren Township Police Department and Belleville Police Department in the investigation into Belleville area meth sales.

The 40-year-old suspect was lodged pending prosecutor review, Michigan State Police said in a release.

