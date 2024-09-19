Large police scene at Inkster apartment complex after suspect shoots at officers

article

Police have an Inkster apartment complex surrounded after a suspect allegedly fired at officers Thursday morning.

Shots were fired at Inkster police in the area of Henry Ruff and Andover between Michigan Avenue and Van Born before 6 a.m., leading to a large response from Inkster police, along with Michigan State Police, and other surrounding departments.

Police have released few details about what happened, but the area remains surrounded as of 8:30 a.m., and police are escorting students to a nearby school.

