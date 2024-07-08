Largest pickleball complex in Michigan coming to Northville

article

Northville will be home to one of the largest premier pickleball centers in the Midwest next year when it unveils its new facility.

At over 50,000 square-feet, the new complex will have 16 indoor courts to host America's fastest growing recreational sport.

"I’m thrilled that Northville will be home to this and grateful our residents will have this amenity in the community. Pickleball has grown so quickly and the addition of the Northville Pickleball Club will provide residents with access to a world-class facility," said Mark Abbo, Northville Township Supervisor.

Dubbed a state-of-the art complex that will feature open play as well as membership options, there will be various leagues, classes, lessons, 1-on-1 coaching from professionals and plenty of daily events.

While the new club will be open daily to residents for court rental, plans also include a stadium court for tournaments, professional exhibitions and competitive matches.

To make Northville Pickleball Club a reality, Abbo has worked closely with Northville residents Mike Schmitt, Mike Kowalczyk and Co-Owner/CEO of Wolverine Pickleball Christy Howden.

"We’ve traveled around the country seeing other great places to play and how to make this the perfect place. We think it will be one of the finest pickleball experiences in the country," said Kowalczyk.

The new facility will also have a Café featuring light snacks and beverages as well as a pro shop with equipment from leading and local brands.

The facility is expected to break ground this summer and be ready for a grand opening in 2025.

Club partners have also collaborated with the congregation of Ward Church to make the location official. NPC will be located on the Ward Church campus, at 6 Mile Road and Haggerty.

Schmitt said, "We’ve been searching for the right location to do this project for some time, the Ward Church location was not only a perfect spot, but also represents an opportunity for us to bring world-class facilities for pickleball players into the community. There is nothing like what we are doing in the I-275 corridor and, finally, local residents and fellow pickleball enthusiasts of all levels and ages will have a place to call home."

For updates subscribe to the Northville Pickleball Newsletter.