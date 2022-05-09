Las Vegas man ticketed for disorderly conduct after climbing Renaissance Center in Detroit

A Las Vegas man was arrested Sunday after he was caught climbing the Renaissance Center in Detroit.

Police said the 22-year-old man scaled one of the smaller buildings at the Ren Cen.

Video captured his climb. The video ended with the climber reaching the top floor and moving horizontal out of view.

The man was issued a ticket for disorderly conduct, posted bond, and was released. Police said no additional charges will be issued.

A motive was not provided.