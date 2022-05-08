Person arrested after climbing Detroit's Renaissance Center on Mother's Day

The Detroit Police Department has one person in custody after they scaled the outside of the Renaissance Center in downtown Detroit.

"What is he doing?"

One of the many questions people watching the climb were asking themselves.

"What was his motive? Like why did he get up there? What was he trying to achieve."

On this sunny Mother's Day afternoon, a person seemingly on their own was spotted climbing one floor at a time on the outside of the Renaissance Center.

"He probably did it for adventure, but this is quite dangerous, especially at this place."

FOX 2 got permission to use cellphone video captured by an onlooker. The video captured a 30-minute endeavor up the tower.

"It’s really windy. This guy is the next Spider-Man."

"I would hope he’s a pro and he knows what he is doing. I would hate to see someone get hurt."

Bystanders weren't the only ones watching and waiting to see what happens. Detroit police positioned themselves to take the person into custody.

"Life is fragile. It’s not worth the risks. So many things can go wrong."

The video ends with the climber reaching the top floor and moving horizontal out of view.

Police say they are questioning the climber to determine a motive and will release more information as it becomes available.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

