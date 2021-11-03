Lawrence Tech, Wayne Westland Schools partner on $80,000 skilled trade scholarships

A new partnership between Lawrence Tech University and Wayne Westland Schools is going to make it easier for teens to carve out a trade skills career like welding, EMTs, chefs and mechanics.

The college and school district announced its Blue Devil partnership, which provides scholarships worth $80,000 dollars to 50 high school students.



"It gives our kids hope," said Dr. John Dignan, supt of Wayne Westland. "I think it makes their parents happy."

He says the students who learn trade skills in the classroom, can earn a financial boost in the fields of science, technology, engineering, math, and art.

"Lawrence Tech to me, is one of the hidden gems, not only in the Midwest but the entire country," he said. "You think about bridges being built in Michigan. it’s probably built by a Lawrence Tech graduate."

A scholarship for $80,000 can go a long way. The average cost of in-state tuition in Michigan is just under $20,000. Going to art school – that’s around $42,000 and the average for a STEM degree is between $65,000 to $80,000.



"You need to have hunger," said Dr. Virinder K. Moudgil.

Moudgil, the president and CEO says, donors helped fund the scholarships which are potential lifelines for young students with career goals.

"What we want is for the next generation to be empowered with what we know as a technological university, which is the future in education," he said.

Advertisement

The scholarships will go to students who attend Westland John Glenn and Wayne Memorial high schools, as well as the William D. Ford Technical Center.

