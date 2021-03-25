Lawsuit claims 30 rapes on or near campus at Eastern Michigan University

Nearly a dozen women have filed a federal lawsuit against Eastern Michigan University, alleging they covered up and failed to address sexual assaults on campus. The lawsuit was filed in the wake of several former students being arrested.

According to the lawsuit, at least 30 brutal rapes occurred on or near campus at Eastern between 2015 and 2020, and attorney Todd Flood, who is representing the women, said the university either knew it was happening and did nothing or should have known about them.

"When the university knows or has knowledge of knowing that there's a serial rapist on campus or should've known and they have a complete indifference, the law hold them accountable for that," he said.

So far, 11 women have stepped up, all identified as Jane Does in court documents, and said the rapped happened at two fraternities: Alpha Signa Phi and Delta Tau Delta. The men accused are four now-former EMU students.

In August 2020, FOX 2 reported that two men mentioned in this federal case, Dustyn Durbin and D'Angelo Mcwilliams, were both facing criminal charges. Durbin is accused of allegedly raping nine women. McWilliams was a deputy and student at EMU and was charged with criminal sexual conduct.

"Much more could've been done, otherwise many more Jane Does wouldn't have been raped," said Flood.

The lawsuit alleges there was a culture of sexual assault so bad that it was not safe for women to attend Eastern. The university, however, the university said when they got wind of the allegations, they hired counsel, did an investigation, and called law enforcement.

Eastern Michigan released a statement saying in part: "Eastern Michigan University takes all claims of sexual assault and sexual misconduct seriously and is committed to the thorough investigation of these incidents."

Flood says he believes more victims could come forward when they see these 11 women stand up for themselves.

"I think as more time goes on, more courageous women will come up," he said.

They're not seeking a specified about of money in the charges. A court date has not been set.