Gun owner charged in self-defense shooting at Mott Community College

The Brief A shooting at Mott Community College's Ballenger Fieldhouse has led to charges against two Flint men. During an alleged assault from a group of men including Malik Henderson, Christopher Gill pulled a gun. Gill wounded Henderson, but faces a charge of carrying a concealed handgun in a sports arena.



Two Flint men have been charged in a self-defense shooting at Mott Community College last Saturday.

The backstory:

The shooting happened during an alleged assault inside the Ballenger Fieldhouse on the school's campus during a day of basketball games at the facility.

Malik Zamir Henderson is charged with three felonies including gang membership, assault with intent to rob while unarmed and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. The three felonies carry a combined 55 years

Also charged was the gun owner who prosecutors say was being assaulted at the time of the shooting - Christopher Gill.

The 23-year-old is a legal-concealed carry license owner, is charged with carrying a concealed handgun in a sports arena.

The penalty is a civil infraction that suspends his concealed pistol license for six months and requires forfeiture of his gun if he is found responsible.

Genesee County prosecutors say that during a break in the action at the athletic facility, a confrontation took place in the restroom.

A witness told a public safety officer that a group of men were assaulting someone inside the restroom.

Police say Henderson and his group confronted Gill in the restroom, restrained his upper arms from behind and punched him in the face several times while Henderson recorded the beating on his phone.

Gill was able to get his hands in the front pocket of his hoodie where he held a handgun and was able to fire one shot through his hoodie striking Henderson. Members of the group then began shouting to each other to get the gun and failed to take it from Gill.

Realizing that the police were responding, the group began to leave just as the public safety officer was approaching.

When the officer entered the restroom, he saw Henderson exiting with the assistance of other men, appearing wounded.

Gill was found inside the restroom in possession of a handgun and was taken into custody without incident.

In a release from Prosecutor David Leyton's office, he determined the shooting was in lawful self-defense on the part of Gill.

However, he emphasized that carrying a concealed weapon in a sports arena or stadium is against the law in Michigan.